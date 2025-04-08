ESPN writer makes a bold prediction about Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard
Many considered Reed Sheppard to be the front-runner to win Rookie of the Year heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but the former Kentucky Wildcat has not had the rookie season many would have imagined.
On the season Sheppard is averaging four points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He has appeared in 49 games this year for the Houston Rockets and is playing 11 minutes per game.
Many expected Sheppard to have a bigger role this season, but the Rockets have been one of the surprises of the league with their 52-27 record, which has kept the rookie on the bench for the most part.
Recently, ESPN writer Tim Bontempus said, "If he was playing for a team where he was getting 25-30 minutes a game, my prediction would be he'd be running away with this award," in reference to Sheppard and the Rookie of the Year Award.
The Rockets have veteran point guard Fred VanVleet running the show, and many imagined Sheppard would share minutes with him, but that has not been the case.
The Rocket's organization still believes that Sheppard is their future at point guard, but it clearly won't be this season while the team is getting ready to make a playoff push.
There is a bright future ahead for Sheppard, and it is clear that someday when he is given the opportunity to play more, he will be a star. Next season, Sheppard will likely see a boost in minutes and production as he continues to develop.