Expectations will be very high for Mark Pope during the 2025-26 season at Kentucky
In his first season at Kentucky, the expectations weren't all that high for Mark Pope, knowing he only had about a month to put together an entire roster via the transfer portal.
Despite this, Coach Pope had a top 25 team pretty much all season long and led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16, even with some crucial injuries to players like Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa.
It is safe to say that in year one, Pope exceeded expectations, but at Kentucky Sweet 16, appearances aren't the expectation. Coach Pope knows this better than anybody, knowing he won a championship at Kentucky under Rick Pitino.
Now, thanks to Coach Pope's efforts in the transfer portal, the Wildcats have one of the best rosters in all of college basketball. This team should be ranked inside the top ten to start the season and should float around this position all season long.
It has been reported all over that the staff spent over 20 million dollars to put together this 2025-26 roster, which means the expectations are very high.
Coach Pope is one of the most beloved coaches in the nation, but he understands that it is time for him to get Kentucky basketball back to the top of the college basketball world.
Year one was a glaring success for the new regime at Kentucky, but the bar is going to get much higher in the future, and Pope understands the assignment, as he loves to say.
The 2025-26 season is going to be special for the Wildcats, and this team has the talent to win number nine.