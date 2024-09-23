Experience will give Kentucky an advantage over Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic
One of the first games of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats is the matchup against the Duke Blue Devils. This game will be played in Atlanta as a part of the State Farm Champions Classic.
Kentucky vs. Duke is a matchup old as time, but it will be very different this go-round compared to what college basketball fans have seen for years. Over the years, matchups between Kentucky and Duke have featured a ton of five-star recruits between the two teams, but that won't be the case this season.
Duke has a ton of five-star talent on their roster, including star Cooper Flagg, who many expect to be the best player in college basketball. On the flip side, with Coach John Calipari gone, this Kentucky team doesn't have the elite talent recruiting rankings-wise that fans have gotten used to.
While this is true, Kentucky does have a ton of veteran players on this team, and that could give the Wildcats an advantage against Duke. The starting lineup for Duke will feature a ton of true freshman playing in the biggest game of their young college basketball careers. For Kentucky's players they have played under the bright lights before and will be ready for this matchup.
Duke will have the advantage when it comes to talent, but Kentucky will have the advantage when it comes to experience. This game has instant classic written all over it, and this ball game will have big implications over the season for both of these historic basketball programs.