Five-star PF Nate Ament on Mark Pope 'He's a high character coach'
Kentucky is making a late push after five-star power forward Nate Ament, and despite coming from behind, the Wildcats seem to be making up some ground.
Ament recently cut the list of schools he is considering down to Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville, Duke, and Arkansas. The elite forward has seen the Wildcats play multiple times this season, both coming in wins over the Tennessee Volunteers.
Ament was recently on The Youngins Sports Podcast where he was asked about all of the schools he is considering.
Here is what Ament had to say about Mark Pope and Kentucky, "Actually just came back from a visit there. Coach Pope is a high-character coach. Not just talking about X's and O's you know as a person. He's a high-character guy. That's something you like to see as a player. Also, his offense is one of the best in the nation. He gets up and down the floor and shoots the three really well. Seeing that as a versatile player who does all of those things is very tempting for sure."
Kentucky is still behind in this race, but they have made up some ground based on this quote from Ament. A commitment is expected around April 1st, so Pope has over a month to keep making this push.
Power forward is the one position the Wildcats need to address, and bringing in Ament would be the perfect way to get this done. If the Wildcats can't land, Ament power forward will be priority number one in the portal.