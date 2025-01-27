Five-Star Son of NBA legend puts Kentucky in top five schools
Kentucky is among the top list of schools for one of the best guards in the class of 2025. On Monday, it was announced that 2025 top 10 guard Alijah Arenas, son of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas, has included the Kentucky Wildcats among his top 5 schools. Other schools included are Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, and USC. He announced the news on his father's podcast.
Arenas made the reclassification to 2025 earlier this season, and has since began to ramp up his recruiting process. The top 10 guard was also named a McDonald's All-American on Monday when the rosters were announced for the game, which is on April 1, 2025 in Brooklyn. One of the best high school guards regardless of class, Arenas would be a massive get for Mark Pope and his staff next season. So far, it's still unclear how much Kentucky is going to be a factor among his top 5 schools given the current signees already on the roster, Jasper Johnson and Acaden Lewis. They could add a massive firework to the backcourt if they turn up the heat with the top 10 guard.
The Wildcats could decide to be a big player in this recruitment when it comes to NIL since they missed out on Caleb Wilson last week. NIL could be a major factor, but it is still unknown just how much of a factor that is. There is no timetable for a decision, according to Arenas. No visits have been set just yet, but one to each of his finalists are expected.
Can Kentucky pull another big get to join an already electric backcourt?