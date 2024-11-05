Former five-star Kentucky center struggles in Ohio State debut
Aaron Bradshaw was a five-star freshman for the Kentucky Wildcats who didn't have a great freshman season based on injury and some other factors during the 2023-24 season. After the season, Bradshaw transferred to Ohio State and got the start for the Buckeyes in their first game.
The Buckeyes got the big 80-72 win over #19 Texas, but Bradshaw did not have a great showing as he was 1-5 from the field for two points and added a rebound. Bradshaw was in foul trouble in this game which is why he only played 21 minutes. The seven-footer needs to have more offensive output for this Ohio State team and he really didn't have much in game one.
Bradshaw is a player that, thanks to his frame, has a ton of upside, but it has been untapped to this point in his college career. He has a lot of NBA upside, but he needs to start scoring more consistently.
Perhaps the foul trouble hurt Bradshaw when it came to getting in a flow on the offensive side of things, but still, there needs to be some improvement. Bradshaw has a pure jump shot, and over the course of his second season in college hoops, he should be able to see it start to fall more.
Kentucky will face off with Ohio State and Bradshaw on December 21st, and this will be one of the more challenging nonconference games the Wildcats play. Bradshaw was a fan favorite in Lexington, so Big Blue Nation is rooting for him except for on December 21st.