Former Kentucky basketball star in dispute with Olympic Gold Medalist
American Noah Lyles just won the gold medal in France for the 100-meter, which added to Team USA's high medal total.
Lyles, in the past, made a comment about how the NBA Champions are also referred to as the World Champions. Lyles said this about that term, "World Champion of what? The United States?" These comments upset some of the NBA players, including former Wildcat and member of Team USA's Olympic basketball team, Devin Booker.
Booker told The Athletic this about Lyles's comments, “I still don’t agree with the comment. I feel like all the best talent in the world is in the NBA, and this is coming from an Olympic gold medalist (who believes) that being an NBA champion is probably harder to do.”
Booker went on to talk about how great it is for the USA that Lyles won the gold medal and had nothing but respect for the track star. The former Wildcat was just trying to explain why these comments frustrated him, as he believes it is harder to win an NBA Championship than it is to win a gold medal in basketball.
These are two world-class athletes, and they clearly have a lot of respect for one another. Booker's comments will likely end this situation, but the best way to put this to bed is for Team USA to win the basketball tournament so they and Lyles head back to the States with a gold medal.
Booker and Team USA play against Brazil in the quarterfinals later today. This game will be on NBC at 3:30 pm et.