Former Kentucky basketball star shines for Arkansas in exhibition loss to TCU
Former Kentucky coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks took on TCU in an exhibition game and lost 66-65. This exhibition comes as a bit of a surprise, knowing the Hogs just beat #1 Kansas in an exhibition, but the Jayhawks were missing some stars.
This exhibition loss isn't a big deal for the Razorbacks as they have a ton of talent that is still adjusting to playing with one another.
One player who had a massive game for the Razorbacks is former Wildcat Adou Thiero. In the loss to TCU, Thiero had 20 points on 8-13 shooting from the field and 1-2 from three. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and a steal to the stat line.
Last season for the Wildcats, Thiero was the player who, when the shots weren't falling from deep, was able to put his head down and get to the basket. That will be his role for the Razorbacks this season, as he will be the veteran glue guy for Coach Calipari's team.
This loss to TCU drew some laughs from college basketball fans, but this is going to be a really good Arkansas team once the freshman get settled into college basketball. The former Wildcats DJ Wagner, Zvonimir Ivisic, and of course, Thiero are all in for a big season. Arkansas is a team that, if they click, can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky fans will likely root for Arkansas in most games this season except when the Hogs make the trip to Rupp Arena.