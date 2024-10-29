Former Kentucky basketball star to be featured on Netflix's "Starting 5"
Netflix recently put out a show called Starting 5 that followed around five NBA players to see what their day-to-day life looks like. In the first season, players LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, and Domantas Sabonis were featured.
Now, Netflix has confirmed that they are going to do another season, and season two will feature a former Kentucky star. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be one of the five players in season two. The other four NBA players featured in season two are Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Tyrese Haliburton.
Kentucky fans know Gilgeous-Alexander from his time in Lexington, but it will be enjoyable for Big Blue Nation to watch the former Wildcats day to day routine as he looks to lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are off to a hot 3-0 start, where he is averaging 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. This is the year where many believe Gilgeous-Alexander has a legit chance to take home the NBA MVP Award. He will have to take down some of the league's best players, like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. If Gilgeous-Alexander is able to average over 30 points per game and have another great year passing the ball while leading the Thunder to a great season, he has a real shot.
It would be exciting for Thunder, Kentucky, and NBA fans to see Gilgeous-Alexander behind the scenes in a season where he looks to take his team to the finals and bring home an MVP Award.