Former Kentucky Coach John Calipari get his first big win at Arkansas
The college basketball season has gone on long enough now for Big Blue Nation to get used to John Calipari wearing red. The new Arkansas coach just got his first ranked win in Fayetteville as the Hogs went to the Big Apple to take down the #14 Michigan Wolverines 89-87.
It was an up-and-down game for the Razorbacks, as they were down by double digits for a while. Arkansas then got a lead, but Michigan made a run right back at the Razorbacks. Michigan went on a 12-0 run to get right back in the game leading to a very fun finish.
The Razorbacks were able to get a stop to win the ball game, securing the team's first big win of the season. While some Kentucky fans are still not happy with Calipari, this win is good for the SEC, which continues to prove it is the best conference in college hoops.
Former Wildcats DJ Wagner and Adou Thiero both played well in this game, helping lead the Hogs to victory. Wagner had 16 points on 7-12 shooting. The sophomore guard also went 2-3 from deep. Wagner dished five assists and pulled down three boards in the win.
Thiero had 13 points on 6-9 shooting. He also had four rebounds in the win for Arkansas. Thiero has been the best player this season for Arkansas, which Kentucky fans love to see as he was a fan favorite in Lexington.
It is going to be an ESPN Instant Classic when the Razorbacks make the trip to Lexington on February 1st.