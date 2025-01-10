Former Kentucky coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a rough star in SEC play
Former Kentucky coach John Calipari now coaches the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Hogs have had a rough start to SEC play this season. The Razorbacks started SEC play against the #1 Tennessee Volunteers on the road and lost this game 76-52. Arkansas really never was competitive in this game, and it shows in the final score.
The Razorbacks then proceeded to lose at home to the #23 Ole Miss Rebels by seven points in a game they really needed to win.
The schedule won't get any easier for Coach Calipari as on Saturday, the Razorbacks will take on the Florida Gators, who just steamrolled Tennessee.
There is a chance that if Arkansas doesn't get things going, they could even miss the NCAA Tournament, knowing how challenging the SEC is this season.
At Kentucky, Coach Calipari's teams, before the last few years he was in Lexington, would be playing excellent basketball right when March rolled around, but this Arkansas team doesn't seem like they are going to have that kind of improvement.
The Hogs have good players as former Wildcat Adou Thiero is having a really good season as is freshman point guard Boogie Fland, but they can't seem to put it all together.
Coach Calipari has a team full of outstanding players, but they're going to have to get better as SEC play goes on, or this team could miss the Big Dance. The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in Lexington on February 1st in a highly anticipated matchup.