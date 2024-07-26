Former Kentucky five-star center listed as breakout candidate at Big 10 school by ESPN
Last season, Kentucky's team was full of five-star talent, and many of those players didn't live up to the five-star hype in Lexington. One of those players was Aaron Bradshaw. Last season, Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 28.6% from three. Bradshaw missed the beginning of the season due to a foot injury, but he wasn't great once healthy outside of a few games.
Despite not having the best freshman season, when watching Bradshaw on the floor, it was very clear that he possesses a ton of upside. When John Calipari left for Arkansas, Bradshaw decided to transfer to Ohio State, where he will look to have a big season.
Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello of ESPN had this to say about Bradshaw being a breakout candidate this season, "Don't give up on your Bradshaw stocks just yet, despite him barely playing down the stretch of Kentucky's season. A former McDonald's All-American and the No. 6 prospect in the 2023 class, Bradshaw was hampered by a foot injury last offseason and delayed his debut until December. He did show flashes of his enormous potential: 17 points and 11 boards against Penn, 12 points against North Carolina."
When watching Bradshaw last season, it was clear that if he puts on a little bit of muscle and plays stronger down low, he could be an elite big man in college hoops. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Bradshaw had a massive season for the Buckeyes and gets drafted in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.