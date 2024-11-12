Former Kentucky five-star shines in second game for Ohio State
All of Kentucky's scholarship players from last season either transferred to a new school, followed John Calipari to Arkansas, or went to the NBA.
One of the players who transferred but didn't follow Calipari was seven-footer Aaron Bradshaw. Last season as a freshman, Bradshaw didn't live up to the top ten player in the class hype, but when watching him play, it was clear there is a ton of upside still in that seven-foot frame.
Bradshaw transferred to Ohio State, and in his first game with the Buckeyes, the seven-footer struggled. Ohio State was able to get the big win over Texas, but Bradshaw himself didn't have a great showing. Foul trouble played a role in this, but at the end of the day, the numbers weren't great in his first game of year two in college hoops.
That was not the case in his second game of the season, as Bradshaw scored 16 points on 5-8 shooting, leading the Buckeyes in scoring. Bradshaw also pulled down eight rebounds, blocked two shots, and recorded a steal in the win. Ohio State beat Youngstown State 81-47 thanks to Bradshaw's big performance.
Bradshaw was a fan favorite in Lexington, so Big Blue Nation will be rooting for his success except for when Kentucky plays Ohio State on December 21st.
Hopefully, this performance will get Bradshaw going for the rest of the season. The seven-footer has all of the upside in the world; he just has to put it together. Ohio State fans love to see Bradshaw getting going before Big 10 play rolls around.