Former Kentucky legend predicted to become an NBA superstar
In the NBA, there are levels to stardom, and currently, former Kentucky Wildcat Jamal Murray is just a star. There is nothing wrong with this, but it could be time for Murray to take the leap to superstar.
Murray is in the shadow of Nikola Jokic, but the way Jokic plays the game can help Murray be a superstar, knowing he loves to pass the ball.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World believes Murray is set to take this step for the Nuggets during the 2024-25 season. Here is Bitar's reasoning on why Murray is ready for this leap.
"Jamal Murray’s journey to potential All-Star status is different from many others on this list. Murray has been on the cusp for years, especially after his standout performances during the Nuggets' playoff runs. In the 2023-24 season, Murray averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per game, showing he can be a consistent second star next to Nikola Jokic. His scoring ability, combined with his knack for clutch performances, makes him a prime candidate to break into the All-Star ranks in 2024-25. For Murray, it’s about maintaining his health and continuing to elevate his playmaking. If he can push his assist numbers closer to 8 per game while maintaining his efficiency from three-point range (42.5%) and mid-range, he will become one of the most complete guards in the Western Conference. With the Nuggets looking to win a second NBA title, Murray's potential leap to an All-Star is pivotal to their continued success."- Eddie Bitar on Jamal Murray
Murray has it in him to take the leap, and for the Nuggets to make another championship run, he has to be really good alongside Jokic. The former Wildcat is in for a career season, and this could take him to the next level of stardom in the NBA.