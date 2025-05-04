Former Kentucky PG Travis Perry has found a new home in the SEC
A Kentucky transfer is staying in the SEC. After announcing he would transfer from Kentucky a day after Florida transfer guard Denzel Aberdeen announced his commitment to Kentucky, Travis Perry has now found his new home. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Perry has committed to Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Perry had a slew of high-major schools after him, despite many fans expecting him to land at a mid-major. The 6-1 Kentucky native had interests from programs such as Louisville, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, LSU, WKU and South Carolina, among others. Perry was recruited heavily by Ole Miss out of high school, and it seems like Chris Beard did not want to miss on another opportunity to land the Kentucky native. As soon as Perry entered the portal, Ole Miss became a name to watch. Now, he's a Rebel.
The Kentucky native staying in the SEC speaks volumes to the kind of potential the sharpshooting guard has, especially given the amount of SEC programs that were interested in him as soon as he entered the portal. Perry knew the amount of depth Kentucky is getting in it's backcourt, and now he's getting his opportunity to shine elsewhere.
Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history and he is looking to showcase that at Ole Miss, where he will surely play an expanded role. The 6-1 guard played 9.7 minutes per game, averaging 2.7 points per game. His best games were against SEC competition, so he's no stranger to playing extended minutes in the conference.