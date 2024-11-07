Former Kentucky players and signees shine in first game for Arkansas
The John Calipari era just got started in Arkansas as the Razorbacks started their season against Lipscomb. Arkansas was able to get the 76-60 victory on opening night and some faces familiar to Big Blue Nation shined.
Former Kentucky signee and five-star freshman guard Boogie Fland led the Razorbacks with 17 points while shooting 7-18 from the field. Zvonimir Ivisic, who is better known in Lexington as Big Z, had a big game, going 5-6 from the field for 12 points. Adou Thiero was 4-6 from the field, scoring eight points in his Arkansas debut. The other two former Kentucky signees, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond, combined for nine points in their first college game.
Former Kentucky point guard DJ Wagner went 3-7 from the field for seven points. Wagner is a player the Razorbacks really need to get going for them to overachieve this season. The sad reality for Wagner is it looks like Fland is going to be the guy for this team and that could really hurt his chances of getting into the NBA Draft. Wagner is a player who still does have a ton of upside, but he isn't quite there yet.
Arkansas shot 54% from the field in this game but only 21.1% from three, as they went 4-19 from deep. This Arkansas team needs to get more consistent from deep over the course of the season if they want to make a March run.
Coach Calipari's squad might have some of the most talent in college hoops, but with a handful of freshmen and transfers, it will need to all come together to work.