Former Kentucky star Anthony Davis shares his thoughts on Mark Pope
Coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas came as a bit of a shock, so it is always interesting to hear his former Kentucky player's thoughts on Coach Mark Pope and the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team.
Former Kentucky student and now ESPN anchor Michael Eaves asked former Kentucky basketball star Antony Davis his thoughts on Coach Pope and the Wildcats. Davis had this to respond, "They are looking good right now. They are looking really good. Obviously, it was tough for me to see Cal leave, but it was his time. He felt like it was his time to move on. I'm loving the coach and I'm loving the team. Hopefully, we can get banner number nine this year."
This is an excellent response from one of the best Kentucky Wildcats of all time, as he is hoping Coach Pope, and his team will win Kentucky its ninth National Championship.
After watching the Wildcats play a few games this season, it looks like they are capable of doing that, but Big Blue Nation will find out more about this on Tuesday when the Wildcats play Duke in Atlanta.
Davis is having a great season for the Lakers, as he is averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. The former Wildcat is playing MVP-level basketball early into the season and has helped the Lakers out to a 6-4 start.
Davis is proud to be a former Wildcat, and while he is sad Coach Calipari made a move, he is still always going to cheer for Kentucky.