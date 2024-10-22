Former Kentucky star Anthony Davis shares how Bronny and LeBron James interact at practice for the Lakers
With the NBA starting this evening, one of the most fun storylines of the season will be seeing arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James, playing with his son Bronny for the Los Angeles Lakers. This has never been seen before in the NBA and is a testament to LeBron's longevity in the league.
At practice, the two are very competitive, according to former Kentucky star Anthony Davis, which is something the Lakers players are enjoying watching. Davis had this to say to the media about the average interaction between LeBron and Bronny at practice, “Bronny hit a three over him today, and everybody was talking smack in Bronny’s favor. Then Bron came down and bullied somebody. Took it out on who, I forgot who it was, got a layup. Bronny came back down, hit another three, and Bron wanted the ball. So you can see, even though they weren’t matched up, the competition is there. And that’s what we love to see."
It will be interesting to see how Bronny's first year in the league goes. The NBA Preseason and Summer League didn't go great, but he did score 17 points in his final game of the preseason. The Lakers have their first game of the season coming up later this evening, where Bronny is set to make his NBA debut against Rob Dillingham, Julius Randle, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It is safe to say it will be a special moment when NBA fans first see LeBron take the floor with his son Bronny.