Former Kentucky star inks five-year 175 million dollar deal with the Toronto Raptors
The NBA season came to an end a few weeks ago after the Boston Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The NBA Draft is now over, so we are getting to the part of the NBA year where players sign deals with teams and trades occur.
A former Wildcat just signed a massive deal with the Toronto Raptors, and that would be Immanuel Quickley. He inked a five-year 175 million dollar deal with the Raptors, so the team believes that he is a very valuable asset and a large part of the team's future plans.
Mid-season during the 2023-24 NBA season, Quickley was traded to the Raptors from the New York Knicks, and now he will look to turn the team around. Last season, the Raptors went 25-57, which was one of the worst records in the NBA. The young core of Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes will look to turn things around from this Raptors rebuild.
Last season, Quickley averaged 17 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game for the Raptors while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.5% from deep. This was his season-long average, but during the 38 games he played with the Raptors, Quickley averaged 18.6 points per game.
The Raptors are a young team that is building an excellent core, and it is great to see that the former Wildcat Quickley is a part of the team's plans. Next season, the Raptors should be able to greatly improve on their 25-57 record.