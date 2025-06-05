Former Kentucky star named biggest sleeper in 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and it seems like the only former Wildcat that will hear his name called is Koby Brea.
While this is the case, a Sports Illustrated writer believes one former Cat is the "biggest sleeper in the 2025 NBA Draft." Killian Wright recently wrote an article talking about why he believes Kentucky's seven-footer from last season, Amari Williams, is the biggest sleeper in the draft.
Wright had this to say about why Williams is the biggest sleeper in the 2025 NBA Draft, "Overall, Williams's uniquely modern profile should be enough to cement him a long-lasting rotational role in the league and immediately contribute to winning. He probably won't be drafted in the first round, or even early in the second – but let the record show that his talent far surpasses his likely landing spot."
Last season for the Wildcats, the Drexel transfer in his first season in the SEC averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game for Mark Pope's team. In Pope's offense, Williams was basically running the show, and this is the reason his game should transfer so well to the NBA.
Williams likely won't be selected in this draft, but hopefully, he will go to a G-League team to be able to prove that he is capable of being a role player in the league.
Wright made a bold take, calling Williams the biggest sleeper in this draft, but he could be right because the seven-footer will be a great role player at the next level.