Wildcats Today

Former Kentucky star named to the All-NBA Summer League First Team

This former Kentucky Wildcat lit up the NBA Summer League.

Andrew Stefaniak

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA Summer League is an excellent opportunity for the players who were just drafted to get a feel playing at the next level before the NBA season kicks off. Kentucky had a bunch of former players partake in the NBA Summer League, but Reed Sheppard stole the show.

In the NBA Summer League, Sheppard averaged 20 points per game but also passed the ball well and helped on the boards. He proved that in the NBA, the former Wildcat will be an elite facilitator, but he is also going to score that basketball.

At Kentucky, Sheppard, at times, was a bit tentative when it came to taking shots. This was a bit frustrating as Sheppard was a great shooter, and more times than not, if he shot the ball, it went in. This was not the same Sheppard seen at the NBA Summer League. He was not afraid in any way to shoot the basketball. Sheppard also took the ball to the rim and was able to score some floaters and tough layups at the dish.

His play in the NBA Summer League earned Sheppard All-NBA Summer League First Team honors. Sheppard was one of the best players in the Summer League, so there is no question that he deserved these honors.

Rockets fans should be very excited about the player they just drafted third overall, as Sheppard will be an elite shooter and facilitator off the bench for a team with playoff hopes. Sheppard proved to the NBA world that he belongs and the former Wildcat will be a star.

Published
Andrew Stefaniak

ANDREW STEFANIAK

Home/Men's Basketball