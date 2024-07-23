Former Kentucky star named to the All-NBA Summer League First Team
The NBA Summer League is an excellent opportunity for the players who were just drafted to get a feel playing at the next level before the NBA season kicks off. Kentucky had a bunch of former players partake in the NBA Summer League, but Reed Sheppard stole the show.
In the NBA Summer League, Sheppard averaged 20 points per game but also passed the ball well and helped on the boards. He proved that in the NBA, the former Wildcat will be an elite facilitator, but he is also going to score that basketball.
At Kentucky, Sheppard, at times, was a bit tentative when it came to taking shots. This was a bit frustrating as Sheppard was a great shooter, and more times than not, if he shot the ball, it went in. This was not the same Sheppard seen at the NBA Summer League. He was not afraid in any way to shoot the basketball. Sheppard also took the ball to the rim and was able to score some floaters and tough layups at the dish.
His play in the NBA Summer League earned Sheppard All-NBA Summer League First Team honors. Sheppard was one of the best players in the Summer League, so there is no question that he deserved these honors.
Rockets fans should be very excited about the player they just drafted third overall, as Sheppard will be an elite shooter and facilitator off the bench for a team with playoff hopes. Sheppard proved to the NBA world that he belongs and the former Wildcat will be a star.