Former Kentucky star putting up insane numbers at NBA Combine
The NBA combine is currently going on, and a former Kentucky star is taking over.
Reed Sheppard is at the NBA Combine right now, and he is putting up insane numbers, which will boost his draft stock.
Sheppard currently leads the entire combine in vertical jump as he posted a 42-inch jump. There are some NBA fans who are concerned with how Sheppard's game will translate to the next level, but seeing what he has done to this point at the NBA Combine should put those concerns to bed.
After watching Sheppard shoot the basketball at the combine and show off his athleticism, it's safe to say that the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will both be interested in what the former Kentucky star can bring to their team.
The Rockets will have the third overall pick, while the Spurs will pick fourth overall. Sheppard will likely be picked by one of these teams thanks to his performance at the combine.
Despite the elite numbers that Sheppard posted this season, there was still some doubt about his ability to do what he did in college in the NBA, but scouts no longer have many concerns.
His ability to shoot the ball and facilitate makes him such an intriguing prospect in the draft. He is also an elite shot blocker for a guard and has quick hands leading to lots of steals.
Sheppard will need to work on guarding one-on-one in the NBA, but once he gets this down, he could be a star in the league.