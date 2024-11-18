Former Kentucky star sets NBA franchise record in historic performance
The NBA season is in full swing, which, of course, means a bunch of former Kentucky Wildcats are looking to make the playoffs. One former Wildcat who is off to a strong start in the 2024-25 season is De'Aaron Fox.
The Sacramento Kings guard is averaging 28.9 points per game, which is good for sixth-best in the NBA. On Friday, Fox and the Kings took on the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost a heartbreaker in overtime, 130-126. In the loss, Fox had a career night where he scored 60 points. This was a franchise record for the Kings, so in the overtime loss, Fox made history.
In his 60-point game, he went 22-35 from the field and 6-10 from three. Fox also added seven assists, three steals, and three rebounds to the stat line.
Fox backed up his historic 60-point game with another massive performance. After setting the franchise record for points in a game, Fox went on to score 49 in his next game against the Jazz. The former Wildcat was able to celebrate this performance as the Kings were able to take down the Jazz in this game.
It's safe to say that Fox is one of if not the hottest player in the NBA right now, and hopefully, this will help his team improve on their 8-6 record.
Fox is quietly having an excellent season for the Kings, where he has a chance to improve on his career-best in a handful of different stats. If he keeps up this pace, Fox has a chance to win some awards.