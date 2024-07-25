Former Kentucky star signs 5.41-million-dollar rookie deal with the Pelicans
The NBA Summer League has come to a close, so next will be the start of the NBA regular season. While Summer League was important for players like Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, it was even more important for Antonio Reeves.
Kentucky's leading scorer from the 2023-24 season was selected by the Orlando Magic 47th in the 2024 NBA Draft, then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he will look to find a role.
In the NBA Summer League, Reeves averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Pelicans. He shot 32% from three, which isn't great for the former Wildcat, as all Kentucky fans know he can shoot much better than this.
The good news for Reeves is that he just signed a 5.41 million three-year rookie contract with the Pelicans, so they have invested a lot of money in him. This will give Reeves an opportunity to fight for a role as a rookie.
Many Pelicans fans and writers were happy with how Reeves played in NBA Summer League and believe he is going to fight for a role with the team this offseason.
In the draft, the Pelicans were looking for a player who could shoot the three ball off the bench, and they have found a perfect fit in Reeves.
It looks like, despite being an older player in the NBA Draft, Reeves is going to find a role in the league. Reeves is a player who could become a star off the bench for the Pelicans, who are looking to make a run in the playoffs this season.