Former Kentucky star signs massive NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers
Former Kentucky Wildcat Tyrese Maxey just had a massive season for the Philadelphia 76ers, and that elite season turned into some serious cash.
Last season for the 76ers, Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. The 25.9 points per ball game were good for 11th best in the NBA. The 6.2 assists were good for 20th best in the league. This performance from Maxey led to him being named an All-Star, and at the end of the season, he won the NBA Most Improved Player Award.
Now that Maxey has turned into a rising star for the 76ers, he just earned a big payday as he signed a five-year 204 million dollar contract to stay in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. It has been a good offseason for former Wildcats, as many players are signing big contracts that bring in a lot of money.
It has been a good day for the 76ers as, on top of extending Maxey for a long time, they also signed NBA superstar Paul George to a deal. When you add Maxey and George on top of Joel Embiid, who is one of the best players in the league, the 76ers are going to be a problem next season.
The 76ers needed to find a way to take down the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, and perhaps adding George on top of the team's current stars will get it done.
With this team the 76ers front office is putting together Maxey and his teammates could win it all during the 2024-25 season.