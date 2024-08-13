Former Kentucky star signs two-way deal with the Utah Jazz
One of the sad realities of college basketball is some of the best players don't go on to have great NBA careers. Especially the players who have been in college for four years. This early into his professional career has been the case for former Kentucky Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe, but he is hoping at his next stop, that will change.
Last season, Tshiebwe went back and forth between the Indiana Pacers and their G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. During the season, Tshiebwe averaged 16.4 points and 16.1 rebounds per game for the Mad Ants, which is insane. His incredible season earned Tshiebwe NBA G-League Rookie of the Year honors.
Now, Tshiebwe has signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz that will send him back and forth between the Jazz and their G-League team.
Hopefully, this new stop will be the one that gets Tshiebwe's NBA career going, as he has proved in the G-League that he belongs in the league. The reason the NBA has never seemed to like Tshiebwe is that he is a 6'8 big man who isn't the best shooter, but at the end of the day, stats have more to say than measurables.
Tshiebwe can be the player that comes off the bench for the Jazz and helps pull down rebounds and score around the rim. He averaged 16.1 rebounds per game in the G-League, so there is no question he will be able to pull down boards at the level right above it. It's time for the NBA to give Tshiebwe a real shot.