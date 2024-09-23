Former Kentucky star tabbed second round sleeper in the 2024 NBA Draft
Former Kentucky star Antonio Reeves was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Magic but was immediately traded to the Pelicans.
The Pelicans were looking to fix the teams shooting this offseason, and bringing in one of college basketball's best shooters will do just that. Reeves will play a key role off the bench for the Pelicans as a sharpshooter.
Jace Derryberry of NBA Draft On SI listed Reeves as one of the players taken in the second round who is a sleeper. Here is what Derryberry had to say about Reeves.
"One of the first games of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats is the Antonio Reeves is an explosive scorer with solid positional size despite his slender frame. He excels with the ball in his hands but is also a knockdown shooter off-ball. His crafty handle and ability to create space for himself will translate to the NBA, and regardless of how big of a role he is given, having a spark plug like Reeves coming off the bench could drastically change the Pelicans’ offense within the first few years of his career. Reeves’ fit with the Pelicans stands out due to his potential to learn from C.J. McCollum, who entered the league with a similar build and play style. Their relationship early on could be key to Reeves reaching his full potential, and the Pelicans should focus on this as a crucial aspect of his development. They entered the offseason needing a new scoring punch off the bench and may have found the perfect piece late in the second round."- Jace Derryberry on Antonio Reeves
Reeves is being slept on, and had he been a bit younger would have been a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Pelicans got a steal in the draft, bringing in a player that perfectly fits their needs.