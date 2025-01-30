Former Kentucky Wildcat Adou Thiero shares his thoughts on his return to Rupp Arena
When John Calipari makes his return to Rupp Arena, three former Kentucky Wildcats will make the trip with him. DJ Wagner, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Adout Thiero will all be making their way back to Lexington to take on the new-look Kentucky Wildcats.
Arkansas hasn't gotten off to a hot start in SEC play with a 1-6 record, but Thiero has had an incredible season. The former Wildcat is averaging 16.1 points per game to lead the Hogs.
Thiero was asked about his return to Rupp Arena recently ahead of this big-time SEC matchup. Here is what Thiero had to say, "Everybody, ever since you know the whole thing happened, I think everybody's been waiting for this day so. It's not a saying like I haven't thought about it yet, you know. Even from the day I committed to Arkansas, it was, you know. Thinking about it, everybody knew this time was going to come. I'm still friends with everybody on that team. We all still cool but it's a new time now. Different colors on the jersey."
With Arkansas's elite freshman, Boogie Fland, out for the season, Thiero is the main source of offense for the Razorbacks. If Coach Calipari's team is going to pull off the upset Thiero is going to have to put up big numbers.
Thiero, Wagner, and Ivisic will all want to put up a big performance on Saturday, so Coach Pope needs to have his team properly prepared. The Razorbacks want this game, so Kentucky needs to show up and play well.