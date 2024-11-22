Former Kentucky Wildcat currently fifth in the SEC in points per game
Every single scholarship player for last year's Kentucky team either went to the NBA, transferred to a new school or followed John Calipari to Arkansas. One of the Wildcats that followed Coach Calipari to Arkansas is Adou Thiero, and he is off to a red-hot start.
Through four games, Thiero is averaging 18.5 points per game. That number is good for fifth best in the SEC. The best part of the numbers from Thiero is that he has been so efficient from the field and is shooting it well from deep. On the season, Thiero is shooting 65.2% from the field and 36.4% from three.
Last season in Lexington, Thiero averaged 7.2 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 31.8% from deep. This means Thiero is improving on all of his numbers from a year ago, and watching him play, it looks sustainable.
Thiero is a fan favorite in Lexington, so all of Big Blue Nation will be rooting for his success this season, except for when Arkansas makes the trip to Lexington.
Thiero can turn himself into a first-round pick in the NBA Draft if he keeps shooting the ball well from deep. He is a solid defender and rebounder while also being an elite athlete, which the NBA loves. If Thiero's numbers at the end of the season are near where they are now, he could be a lottery pick.
Coach Calipari took a shot on Thiero a few off-seasons ago, and it is paying off for him now at Arkansas.