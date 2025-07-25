Former Kentucky Wildcat describes the differences between John Calipari and Mark Pope
Mark Pope is now the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, and there are some big differences in the way he coaches compared to the prior coach, John Calipari.
Former Kentucky player Kahlil Whitney joined the Wildcats Today Podcast, where host Carson Nash asked him about the differences in Calipari and Pope's coaching style.
Whitney played for Calipari at Kentucky, but while playing for La Familia in TBT, he witnessed Pope's coaching style firsthand.
Here was Whitney's response to the question from Nash, "I would say the way they handle themselves in front of everyone. Pope is more of a calmer guy, like he will draw something up. The way he coaches his guys is more motivational without the animated screaming and yelling. Not to say that there's anything wrong with that (screaming and yelling), but that's just the difference I see. As far as offenses, I feel they are similar, but once Cal sees he has something going, he stays with it. That's what I took away."
Both Calipari and Pope are great coaches, and their battles over the next few years will be one of the most highly anticipated games year in and year out.
Coach Calipari got the best of Kentucky and Coach Pope last season in Rupp Arena, but this year Kentucky will look to avenge this loss in Bud Walton Arena.
Both Pope and Calipari will go down as legendary coaches at the University of Kentucky.
Here is the link to the Wildcats Today Podcast, where Whitney joined to talk all things Kentucky hoops.