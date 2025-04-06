Former Kentucky Wildcat Kerr Kriisa has found his new school
A former Kentucky guard has found a new home. After announcing he would transfer from Kentucky soon after the season ended, Kerr Kriisa will be suiting up for the Cincinnati Bearcats next season, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Kriisa's stint with Cincinnati will mark his fourth different school in his college career.
The 6-3 guard was plagued with an injury last season, as he suffered a foot injury against Gonzaga on Dec. 5 and was out for the remainder of the year. As the end of the season inched closer, it became clear that Kriisa would use a medical redshirt to play another season of college basketball. With Kentucky's backcourt shaping up how it is, it seemed like an easy decision for Kriisa to transfer, someone who is wanting to play a significant role on a team.
Last season at Kentucky, Kriisa averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 27.9 percent overall and 26.3 percent from three-point range. Kriisa was a spark plug in his nine games played, for sure. He would constantly find himself not only pushing the pace, but having a knack of finding teammates for an open shot. A teammate-first player, the energy didn't waiver on the bench either, constantly cheering on his teammates and not letting his injury get in the way.
Now, Kriisa will look for a significant role in Cincinnati's backcourt coming off of his foot injury. His best game as a Wildcat was against Bucknell, where he was a playmaking machine, posting 6 points on two threes, 12 assists, 4 rebounds and a block.