Former Kentucky Wildcat projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft
One player that Big Blue Nation hated to see leave was Adou Thiero. He was a great player last season, making a big jump from his freshman to sophomore season. Now, Thiero is at Arkansas and has made another big jump.
On the season, Thiero is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 61.9% from the field. He isn't shooting a great percentage from deep at 23.8%, but there is room for him to develop. Thiero is also a great rebounder, as he is pulling down 5.9 boards per contest.
NBA Draft Room recently made a 2025 NBA Mock Draft, and they had Thiero going 31st overall to the Washington Wizards. This made Thiero the first pick of the second round.
NBA Draft Room had this to say about why Thiero is deserving of the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, "A powerful athlete who can guard all over the court and is starting to put it together on the offensive end. A great rebounder for his position who can bang in the paint, plays with power and some finesse as well. He is coming on as a 3-point shooter."
Thiero needs to keep working on the three-point shooting to be an elite NBA player, but the upside is there for the 6'8 junior. He was a fan favorite in Lexington, so Kentucky fans will be rooting for Thiero to have a bright future in the game of basketball.
Thiero and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off with the Wildcats in Rupp Arena on February 1st.