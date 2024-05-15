Former Kentucky Wildcat raising his NBA Draft Stock at the combine
The NBA Combine has been going on this week, which means the NBA Draft is coming up very soon.
A handful of former Wildcats will hope to hear their name called and begin their NBA journey. One of those players is Justin Edwards.
It was a wild ride during his college career for Edwards as he came to Lexington as the potential number-one pick in the NBA Draft. During his first few games, Edwards didn't look great, and it looked like he could end up being a bust.
Later in the season, Edwards slowly started to get things figured out and was shooting the ball better from deep.
Now Edwards is partaking in some of the scrimmages at the NBA Combine and put up some really impressive numbers. In the scrimmage, Edwards had 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists, including some really impressive NBA-esque shots.
When you would watch Edwards's last season for the Wildcats, you could see all of the potential in him that had him projected to be a lottery pick, but it never all came together in Lexington. I really do believe that in the NBA, Edwards will be able to put it all together and could be one of the best picks of the draft.
Edwards will likely be taken at the back end of the first round, but if he keeps impressing scouts, he perhaps could work his way near 20th overall.
The former Wildcat is going to have a solid NBA career and will make an NBA franchise very happy.