Former Kentucky Wildcat Shines in NBA Summer League game
Many of the Big Blue Nation and insiders projected that Justin Edwards would be drafted, so on draft night, when his name wasn't called, it was a shock for Mr. Edwards and BBN.
Fortunately for Justin, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, which is a good fit for him and a contender in the league. Alongside fellow Kentucky Wildcat Tyreese Maxey, Justin might be able to do some damage.
In Justin's first Summer League game, he faced some challenges, scoring zero points and making only one rebound, assist, and steal. Many Kentucky fans know Justin had ups and downs while he was a Wildcat. However, in the second game, he showed the spark that excited many Kentucky fans when he scored twenty-eight points against Alabama.
Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Memphis Grizzles, and former Wildcat Justin Edwards started quickly with three made three-pointers and finished with fourteen points while adding three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The most impressive part of these stats was that Justin only played twenty-five minutes; this shows that Justin was also very efficient, something he struggled with at times while at Kentucky.
In last night's game, you can see Justin's game is growing. He was creating more and getting to the rim often. The Big Blue Nation will want to follow Justin's progress; he is truly underrated, and once he gets his footing in the league, watch out.
Justin and Many other Cats will be playing in the NBA Summer League, and we will keep you updated on all the former cats.