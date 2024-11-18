Former Kentucky Wildcats are once again dominating the NBA
The NBA season is in full swing, and that means Kentucky fans are getting to watch a bunch of former players shine on their teams. Kentucky is known for putting players in the league, and that's exactly what is making them so successful at taking over with having some of the best players in the NBA.
As we approach nearly a month since the NBA season started, Kentucky players are making their make as some of the top scorers in the league. As far as scorers go, Kentukcky boasts four of the top 10 current scoring leaders in the NBA. Anthony Davis, who is averaging a double-double, comes in at 2nd overall behind Giannis Antetokounmpo with 31.1 points per game. Davis could certainly be well on his way to an MVP-type season. Then, De'Aaron Fox comes in at No. 6 on the scoring list, averaging 28.9 points per game. Right behind him, though, is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 28.5 points, and has the Oklahoma City Thunder playing as one of the best teams in the entire league. Karl-Anthony Towns rounded out the top 10 scorers in the league, averaging 26.4 points per outing.
Former Kentucky players have been making statements, especially the last few years, but this year, Kentucky has an even higher amount of some of the best players in the league. The Wildcats could end up having a couple of former players in the race for MVP by the time the season comes to an end in the spring.
Kentucky having four of the top 10 scorers in the league right now is even more proof at just how dominant the program is at puttting successful players in the NBA.