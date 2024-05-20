Former Wildcat named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team
A former Kentucky Wildcat just received some postseason recognition as Cason Wallace was named to the All-Rookie Second Team for the season he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In his rookie season, Wallace averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field in 20.6 minutes per game. Wallace played really good defense this season for the Thunder, who were the number-one seed in the West. The Thunder just lost to PJ Washington and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, but they are a young team with a ton of good years still ahead of them.
In year two, Wallace will likely have a larger role for the Thunder and will improve on his numbers based on what we saw during the 2023-24 season. The former Wildcat lottery pick is going to be a solid role player in the NBA for a very long time and on a team that has a chance of winning a championship.
Joe Mussatto had this to say about the draft night trade that sent Wallace to the Thunder, "What makes the OKC-Dallas trade look so good now, and what will make it age well, is how both the Thunder and Mavericks aced their picks of Wallace and Lively — two 20-year-old rookies from blue bloods Kentucky and Duke who haven’t cowered under playoff pressure. "
Congrats to Wallace on being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, as the former Wildcat has a lot of good basketball left ahead of him.