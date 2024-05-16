Former Wildcat wins NBA Sportsmanship Award
As sports fans, everyone has a favorite team and player. It's always fun when your favorite player is a great person off the playing surface, and Kentucky fans can say that about all of the Wildcats in the NBA.
One player in particular just received an award for this reason, and that is Tyrese Maxey. The former Wildcat just won the NBA Sportsmanship Award.
This was Maxey's second award of the year, and he also received the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. On the season, Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
One of Maxey's best games of the season came in game five of the series with the Knicks, where he scored 46 points, dished nine assists, and pulled down five rebounds. He also hit the back to back three pointers that forced overtime leading to the win and extending the series.
Heading into next season, Maxey will be looked at as one of the best players in the NBA as he looks to take the 76ers deep in the playoffs.
Maxey will have a real chance to increase all of his numbers next season and improve on what he did from this year to the next. If he is able to do this, Maxey will be considered one of the best young players in the NBA.
It's great to see that while Maxey is succeeding on the court, he is also a great person who does an excellent job of representing the University of Kentucky.