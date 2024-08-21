Four Kentucky Wildcats selected in recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Kentucky basketball has changed immensely this offseason as John Calipari is gone, and Mark Pope is the new coach of the Wildcats. Under Coach Calipari, Kentucky was putting a ton of lottery-pick talent in the NBA every season. The question is, will Coach Pope put a lot of talent in the NBA like his predecessor did on a yearly basis?
According to this NBA Mock Draft, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. A recent mock draft from NBADraft.Net had four Wildcats selected, all of them going in the second round.
Jaxson Robinson was the first Wildcat off the board, going 31st overall to the Detroit Pistons. This made Robinson the first pick of the second round. The next Wildcat to be selected was Collin Chandler, who went 47th to the Los Angeles Lakers. Koby Brea went right after Chandler at 48th overall to the Orlando Magic. The last Wildcat to be selected was Andrew Carr who went 51st overall to Cleveland.
These players are expected to be the leading scorers for this basketball team, except for Chandler, who is going to be more of a depth piece. Chandler does have a lot of NBA upside and has a chance to be an elite player this season.
Robinson is a player that could work his way into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft if he has the season that he is capable of at Kentucky this year. Coach Pope will produce NBA talent during his time as Kentucky's head coach.