Four-star guard Acaden Lewis commits to Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope just added his third member to the 2025 class as four-star guard Acaden Lewis picked the Wildcats over Duke and UConn. Lewis is ranked as the 36th-best player in the 2025 class, but it is hard to imagine that there are 35 players better than him in the class.
Lewis is a perfect fit for the backcourt of this 2025 recruiting class for Kentucky as he will be the one, and Jasper Johnson will play the two. Lewis is a natural point guard when it comes to passing the rock, but he can also shoot, making him perfect for Coach Pope's system.
Now that Kentucky has landed Lewis, the hope is that Caleb Wilson will follow right behind him and pick Kentucky. Wilson is a top-ten player in the 2025 class, and he has been very vocal that he wants to play his college hoops with Lewis.
Coach Pope has already put together an elite 2025 class with the additions of Lewis, Johnson, and Malachi Moreno, and if he is able to land Wilson, this could be the number one overall class.
Coach Pope has quickly put to bed the criticism about him not being a great recruiter in less than six months in Lexington.
Here is a scouting report on Lewis from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Overall, he’s one of the most talented guards in the country in terms of what he can do with the ball in his hands, but his long-term ceiling will be based on his efficiency, defensive commitment, ability to build up his body and withstand physicality in the years ahead."