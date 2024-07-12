Fourteen Teams Ranked Ahead of Kentucky in Dickie V's Top 16
Dickie V, Broadcasting Legend, has released his way too early sweet sixteen predictions, in which he ranked his top sixteen teams. Kentucky made this list, which shouldn't be surprising considering the valuable additions Mark Pope has been able to land.
Dickie V's Top Sixteen were
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Uconn Huskies
- Houston Cougars
- Iowa State Cyclones
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Baylor Bears
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Duke Blue Devils
- Auburn Tigers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Kentucky Wildcats
- St. Johns Red Storm
Interestingly enough, Kentucky will match up against Six teams ranked in Dickie V's top sixteen, four of those being in the SEC against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M. The other two will be out of conference against Duke (Champions Classic) and Gonzaga (Seattle).
How about former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino, Head coach of the St. Johns Red Storm making the list at number sixteen. Coach Pintio had many great transfer portal additions, including the number one player in the portal, Kadary Richmond.
This list should have Kentucky fans very excited. We are in the middle of the pack with a lot of room to grow and many opportunities to prove that we belong as one of these top sixteen teams. If the Cats can go 3-3 or better against the six teams we play in this top 16, we are looking really good.
Many in the College Basketball world know Dickie V has been going through a battle of his own with cancer; we are praying for Dickie V and can't wait until he can return to Rupp to call another game; we love you Dickie V!