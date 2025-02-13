Fresh legs in late game situations have helped Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats succeed
This offseason, when Kentucky fans were looking at BYU's stats to get a feeling for Mark Pope's system, one of the first things that was noticed was how he spreads minutes around with his teams. A lot of teams are throwing their starters out on the floor for over thirty minutes a game, but that just isn't how Coach Pope uses his roster.
In the SEC, Kentucky only has one player inside the top 25 when it comes to minutes played per game, and that is Jaxson Robinson, and he is 24th in this metric. Robinson plays 28.7 minutes per game, and Otega Oweh plays 28.3. Kentucky has been pretty good this season in late-game situations, and perhaps the players having fresh legs for the final few minutes of a game is the reason why.
Kentucky is banged up right now, but if they are healthy when March comes around, the way Coach Pope spreads minutes around will help this team in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Also, in these tournaments, with all of the talent that will be there, Kentucky will likely be in some close games at the under-four timeout. This is why having players who have only played for around 20 minutes at this point in the game rather than 30 will give Kentucky an advantage.
When looking at the metrics they show why Coach Pope is incredible at his job, and he is going to get Kentucky basketball back to the top of the college basketball world soon.