Gonzaga star shares his thoughts on the Kentucky backcourt
The Kentucky Wildcats are ready to put the Clemson loss behind them and take on an even better Gonzaga team in Seattle. Gonzaga has had a great start to the season, so the Wildcats have a lot to prove coming off an ugly loss.
Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman was asked at a recent media window about the Kentucky backcourt. Here is what Hickman told local Gonzaga media about the Wildcats backcourt, "They are real handsy on defense, especially Lamont Butler. He took that tenacity from over there in San Diego State. So I feel like he's, he's brought a different energy to the Kentucky guards on sitting down and taking pride in playing defense, so all props to him. That's my guy as well."
Hickman is right about Butler, as he has been playing some great basketball of late, and not just on the defensive side of things. Butler has been scoring the basketball of late getting to the rim with ease. Butler got into some early foul trouble against Clemson, which led to limited minutes for the team's leader. He needs to avoid the touch foul in a big-time road game like this.
There is firepower all over Kentucky's backcourt as all of these players can shoot, but the Wildcats haven't shot the ball well in a few games.
If Kentucky is able to make its threes against Gonzaga, they can win this game, but if there is a lid on the rim again, this will be a dogfight that will be hard to win for Pope's squad.