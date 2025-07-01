Guard Denzel Aberdeen's role will be crucial for the Kentucky Wildcats
One of the splash offseason additions Mark Pope made via the transfer portal was bringing in Denzel Aberdeen. Last season, Aberdeen came off the bench for the National Champion Florida Gators. On the season, Aberdeen played 18 minutes a game, where he averaged 7.7 points per game.
It would have been tough for Aberdeen to win a starting spot in that elite backcourt, but his role will be much larger this season in Lexington, playing for Mark Pope.
The role Aberdeen plays is going to be interesting because there are a few different directions it could go. One direction is he starts with Jaland Lowe and Otega Oweh, and the other direction would be him coming off the bench as the backup point guard behind Lowe. If it were to be option two, this would likely mean that Kam Williams or Collin Chandler has taken over a starting spot.
Whatever role Aberdeen does end up playing this year, he will do it to a high level, and reports from practice say Aberdeen has looked good so far during his short time in Lexington.
Fans should look at the reaction from the other school when a player transfers to see how much the loss hurts, and Florida fans hated to see Aberdeen leave.
Aberdeen will get two shots at his former team as the Wildcats have a home and away series with the Florida Gators this season in SEC play.
The Wildcats' 6'5 senior guard, Aberdeen, is going to play a critical role for Pope's team this season as he will be handling the ball in some big-time moments.