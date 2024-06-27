Houston Rockets receive grade for selecting Reed Sheppard in the NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets selected former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The players selected first, and second overall were both from France, so Sheppard was the first collegiate player taken in the draft.
Last season for the Kentucky Wildcats, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game and shot a whooping 52% from three. This three-point percentage is what made the NBA so excited about the upside Sheppard possesses.
Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports gave the Rockets an A for drafting Sheppard with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Here is Peek's justification for giving the Rockets an A for drafting the former Wildcat, "Sheppard shot over 52% from 3-point range on 3.5 attempts per game and will be more of a combo guard at the NBA level. He's a little undersized at 6-foot-2 but has a high IQ and a solid floor when it comes to a young, skilled guard coming into the NBA."
Sheppard is a perfect fit for the Rockets, as they were looking for a player to facilitate and shoot the ball. This is precisely what the rookie out of Kentucky will bring to the table.
The 6'2 rookie is also an elite defender when it comes to stealing the ball. He averaged 2.5 steals per game last season for Kentucky. There are some concerns with Sheppard's ability to defend on ball, but he will take the ball away a lot.
The Rockets are getting a perfect fit for their needs and a player who will immediately become a fan favorite in Houston.