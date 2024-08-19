Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard's NBA 2K rating is way too low
Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets and was incredible in the NBA Summer League. This made NBA fans believe that Sheppard could be the best player in this draft class.
In the NBA Summer League, Sheppard proved he would be able to score all over the floor, distribute the basketball, rebound, and get a lot of steals, leading to run-out dunks. NBA GMs believe Sheppard is the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year after his performance in the NBA Summer League.
One of the most popular sports games in the world is NBA 2K, and all of the rookies just received their ratings. Sheppard was given a 73, which was tied for the second-highest rating with the two UConn Huskies who were taken early in the draft. Sheppard is behind Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr who both received a 75.
These rankings were likely already set before the NBA Summer League because there is no way Sheppard would be only a 73 if this were the case. Sheppard's NBA 2K rating is going to take a big boost from year one to two if he has the season everyone believes he will for the Houston Rockets.
The two other former Wildcats who received an NBA 2K rating were Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves. Dillingham received a 72, while Reeves got a 68.
All three of these former Wildcats are set to have a role for their respective NBA teams, even Reeves, who was taken in the second round.