Houston trading the third overall pick would have a massive impact on Reed Sheppard
At eight in the morning, the day of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets still own the third overall pick. There have been some rumors that the Rokcets are interested in moving back in the draft by trading the pick.
One of the teams that have been thrown around as a possibility to trade for the third overall pick is the Charlotte Hornets. This would have an effect on Reed Sheppard as the Hornets could very well take the former Wildcat sharpshooter, but he wouldn't be as good of a fit in Charlotte as he would be in Houston.
The dynamic between LaMelo Ball and Sheppard likely wouldn't be as smooth as the dynamic between Jalen Green and Sheppard. This is why Sheppard needs to hope the Rockets don't trade the pick to the Hornets, as this likely wouldn't be a spot he thrives in if they were to pick him.
During the entire NBA Draft process, the two best landing spots for Sheppard have been with the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs, and these two teams currently have three of the top eight picks. A big key to a successful NBA career is landing with a team that best fits their skillset as a player. If this doesn't happen, then it can lead to a short or disappointing career.
Charlotte is where players go to have careers cut short, so Sheppard needs to hope the Rockets hold onto the third overall pick and take the former Wildcat.