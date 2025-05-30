How concerning is Jayden Quaintance's injury for Kentucky ahead of the season?
Mark Pope made a big splash in the transfer portal, bringing in Jayden Quaintance from Arizona State. At one point, Quaintance was committed to John Calipari at Kentucky but ended up deciding to go to ASU for his freshman campaign.
As a freshman for the Sun Devils, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals, so he filled up the stat sheet.
Toward the end of the season, Quaintance went down with an ACL tear that led to him having surgery to repair the injury. Now, Quaintance is working tirelessly to get back to 100% ahead of the season.
The question for Kentucky fans is how much this will affect him once he is back on the floor. The plan is to have Quaintance back for the start of the season, but he might not be playing at 100%. Sometimes, athletes struggle to get back to themselves after an ACL injury, so Kentucky fans need to hope this isn't the case for the sophomore forward.
Luckily for Kentucky, the Wildcats do have Brandon Garrison, who is going to have a breakout season and will play a larger role while Quaintance gets back to 100%.
It seems like, based on the trajectory of the rehab of Quaintance, he will be ready right before the season or a few games into the season. The question then becomes: will he be playing like Jayden Quaintance with the explosiveness that fans are used to?
At the end of the day, even if it does take Quaintance some time to get back to 100%, once he is there, he will be one of the best bigs in college basketball.