How did the Duke Blue Devils jump Kentucky in the AP Poll?
It was an up-and-down week for Mark Pope's Kentucky team as the Wildcats lost a close game on the road against Clemson but came back and won an instant classic over Gonzaga. Knowing this it doesn't make much sense how Duke was able to overtake the Wildcats in the AP Poll.
Heading into this week, the Wildcats came in at #4 in the AP Poll, but after the 1-1 week, the Wildcats dropped to fifth overall behind Duke. The Blue Devils did get a big win this week over the Auburn Tigers, who many believe are the best team in the nation, but Kentucky still has the head-to-head victory.
Big Blue Nation needs to remember that the AP Poll really means nothing, and these players would agree, but it doesn't make a ton of sense how 7-2 Duke took over 8-1 Kentucky knowing the Wildcats won the head-to-head matchup in Atlanta.
While Duke's win over Auburn was impressive, it was at home, and the Wildcats win against a veteran Gonzaga team in Seattle was right up there in impressiveness with this win for the Blue Devils.
While this doesn't add up to Kentucky fans for valid reasons, these players and coaching staff couldn't care less. They will keep working hard to win basketball games and put this team in an excellent position for the NCAA Tournament.
With SEC play right around the corner, Kentucky will have plenty of opportunities to move up in the AP Poll. The Wildcats have a bunch of Quad 1 games left which gives Coach Pope's team tons of chances to improve an already great resume.