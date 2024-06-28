How does the Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James affect Anthony Davis?
The Los Angeles had a historic and interesting offseason where they hired JJ Redick to be their head coach and made one of the most historic draft picks in NBA history. With the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers selected the son of LeBron James, Bronny James, so for the first time in NBA history, a father-son duo will play together. The Lakers are already one of the biggest brands in all of sports, but now there will be even more eyes on the team.
What Bronny James's role will be for this team is what will be interesting as the Lakers are in a win-now mode. They want to win while LeBron James is still with the team, so the front office will more than likely make some moves to try to add pieces around LeBron and Anthony Davis.
The way Bronny James plays could help Davis, as he is a really good passer. When the Lakers hired Redick to be the team's next head coach, they planned to get the basketball to Davis more and adding a guard who can pass the basketball and get it to the big man down low will make that a reality.
The Lakers are a few good offseason moves away from being a team that can win it all.
Davis and LeBron James are two of the best players in the league, so if the front office adds some more weapons, this team will be really good. It will be a lot of fun to watch one of the all-time greats play with his son, which is a feat that has never occurred.