How hot is the seat for Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops?
Many fans feel that the heat is turning up for Mark Stoops at Kentucky after a 4-8 season last year and losing long-time assistant, Vince Marrow, to the Wildcat's top rival, Louisville.
Coach Stoops, for months now, has talked about how this is the most motivated he has ever been, and some fans are holding out hope that this will lead to wins on the field, but others aren't so convinced.
Many fans are hoping that Kentucky will let Stoops go after this season and hire Jon Sumrall, but often, what the fans want isn't what the athletic department feels is best, especially when there is a buyout involved.
The issue that sits ahead of Stoops this season is the fact that the 2025 schedule is an absolute gauntlet for the Wildcats, and there is a world where, unless this team clicks, they could go winless in SEC play. If Kentucky does only win three or four football games this season, it will be hard for Mitch Barnhart to justify keeping Stoops and not trying to make a move to a new coach.
It is safe to say that Stoops is going to need to get this Kentucky team to a bowl game, and if he doesn't, the waters could get boiling for the longest-tenured coach in the SEC.
Stoops has done an excellent job making the Kentucky football program relevant, but if he stacks back-to-back losing seasons, this regression could lead to Barnhart looking for a new head football coach.